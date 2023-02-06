Samu Explains Why Bloodline Acknowledgement Segment Didn’t Happen on Raw XXX

Samu was set to be part of a Roman Reigns acknowledgment ceremony at Raw XXX but it didn’t happen, and he recently explained why. As noted, the 30th anniversary episode was set to have several members of the Anoa’i family appear to acknowledge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it was changed to the Trial of Sami Zayn the day of the show.

Samu appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and talked about what happened, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On why the acknowledgment ceremony didn’t happen: “It was supposed to be Rikishi, myself, my dad, and my uncle to name a few. My dad couldn’t fly at the time and Rikishi had pneumonia at the time so, everything just got put on the back burner.”

On Reigns: “Of course [Roman is Head of The Table]. Listen, you brought these people [fans] to be able to pay attention, to bring it back. I mean, not that it has gotten boring or anything, just sometimes wrestling does that. It just flatlines for a while and then it makes a comeback all the time. Wrestling just does that. It’ll go dead and something else will pop up. Some new thing that will last five minutes and go away. Nothing’s really changed on the landscape or the format. So it’s, it’s pretty obvious you know, the ratings and everything like that, that Joe’s doing, it’s phenomenal, great business. I’m glad he has a lot of creative control.”