wrestling / News
Samuray del Sol Files To Trademark The Term ‘Luchagore Guys’
Fightful reports that on July 28, Samuray del Sol filed to trademark the term ‘Luchagore Guys’ for merchandising and entertainment.
The English translation of Lucha in the mark is fight, struggle, wrestling.
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, Beanies; Coats; Footwear; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Shorts; Belts; Bottoms as clothing; Jackets; Tops as clothing; Hooded sweat shirts; Long-sleeved shirts; Short-sleeved shirts; Sweat shirts; T-shirts
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of horror, comedy, lifestyle, wrestling, pop culture, entertainment.; Providing online non-downloadable videos in the field of horror, comedy, and wrestling
NO CLAIM IS MADE TO THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO USE “GUYS” APART FROM THE MARK AS SHOWN.“
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Bray Wyatt Being Cleared From Medical Issues Before Release
- Kenny Omega Debunks Story on Passing on ROH Appearance for Japan Show in 2010
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs
- Note on CM Punk Possibly Using Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ in AEW