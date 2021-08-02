Samuray del Sol Files To Trademark The Term ‘Luchagore Guys’

Fightful reports that on July 28, Samuray del Sol filed to trademark the term ‘Luchagore Guys’ for merchandising and entertainment.

The English translation of Lucha in the mark is fight, struggle, wrestling.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, Beanies; Coats; Footwear; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Shorts; Belts; Bottoms as clothing; Jackets; Tops as clothing; Hooded sweat shirts; Long-sleeved shirts; Short-sleeved shirts; Sweat shirts; T-shirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of horror, comedy, lifestyle, wrestling, pop culture, entertainment.; Providing online non-downloadable videos in the field of horror, comedy, and wrestling

NO CLAIM IS MADE TO THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO USE “GUYS” APART FROM THE MARK AS SHOWN.“