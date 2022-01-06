Samuray del Sol Reveals He Almost Died Last Year Due To COVID-19

In a post on Instagram, Samuray del Sol revealed that he had COVID-19 back in August and says he could have died from the virus.

He wrote: “COVID nearly ended me. The whole month of August I was hospitalized… dodging death again in my life, nearly having two heart attacks on top of COVID and a stomach ulcer.”

He also spoke about his return to wrestling back in November, when he teamed with Aero Star against FTR for the AAA Tag Team Titles in November.

He added: “Only had a day to prepare for my return on TV. Beyond my belief, I thought I never get this bad, but I took that as a sign, really trained hard, and rolled the dice and Lucha. 2022 is all I focus on…LUCHA always like there’s no tomorrow.. LUCHA is my life and my LIFE is LUCHA.”