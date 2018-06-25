San Antonio News Outlet Reveals Two Matches For Hell in a Cell

– It appears that a local San Antonio station has revealed two matches for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV. A piece by KSAT 12 promoting the Friday on-sale date for the September 16th show lists two main event matches for the show.

According to the article, “Fans will get to see Roman Reigns take on Kevin Owens, and WWE Champion AJ Styles versus Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship.”

Of course, the standard in wrestling is always “card subject to change,” so take these with your requisite grains of salt for now. The show will air live on WWE Network and feature matches contested in the show’s namesake structure.