wrestling / News
San Diego Reportedly Budgeting $5 Million In Expenses To Host WWE Survivor Series
The city of San Diego has reportedly budgeted a total of $5 million to host WWE Survivor Series. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports according to documents reviewed by the site through public records requests, the San Diego Padres submitted a budget for the WWE event including $4.25 million in additional expenses in addition to the $650,000 that the San Diego Tourism Marketing District approved as a bid fee in June for the event.
The site notes that records “repeatedly refer to a total budget of $5 million.” The Padres’ application to the SDTMD outlines a $5 million total budget, asking for $650,000 in support to help secure the show, and a spreadsheet lists $4.9 million in itemized costs that includes line items for “entertainment” and “special event production.” SDTMD’s fiscal year 2026 report also notes the Padres’ involvement in bringing Survivor Series to the city and makes not of $4.35 million in non-SDTMD contributions toward the show. Hosting organizations often cover or reimburse costs for companies like WWE who bring events to cities.
WWE announced the event in April and it will take place at Petco Park in San Diego on November 29th.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Reveals The Secret To Going Over Time On Segments in WWE and Getting Away With It
- Elayna Black Announces She’s Taking A Break From Wrestling, Wants To Protect Her Mental Health
- Tiffany Stratton Would Love to Be In The MCU, Reveals Her Superhero Name
- Backstage Notes on Who WWE Is Grooming as Their Future Headlining Stars