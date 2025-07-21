San Diego Reportedly Budgeting $5 Million In Expenses To Host WWE Survivor Series

The city of San Diego has reportedly budgeted a total of $5 million to host WWE Survivor Series. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports according to documents reviewed by the site through public records requests, the San Diego Padres submitted a budget for the WWE event including $4.25 million in additional expenses in addition to the $650,000 that the San Diego Tourism Marketing District approved as a bid fee in June for the event.

The site notes that records “repeatedly refer to a total budget of $5 million.” The Padres’ application to the SDTMD outlines a $5 million total budget, asking for $650,000 in support to help secure the show, and a spreadsheet lists $4.9 million in itemized costs that includes line items for “entertainment” and “special event production.” SDTMD’s fiscal year 2026 report also notes the Padres’ involvement in bringing Survivor Series to the city and makes not of $4.35 million in non-SDTMD contributions toward the show. Hosting organizations often cover or reimburse costs for companies like WWE who bring events to cities.

WWE announced the event in April and it will take place at Petco Park in San Diego on November 29th.