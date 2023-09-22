SANADA Set To Appear at DEFY Wrestling Event Next Month

DEFY Wrestling has announced that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will appear at their October 27 event in Seattle. His opponent has not been announced at this time. As noted, this is a rare appearance for him in DEFY.

