SANADA Believes The New Generation Of NJPW Talent Is Missing Sex Appeal

SANADA has weighed in on the latest generation of NJPW talent, noting that they are lacking in sex appeal. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion spoke with Rolling Stone Japan for a new interview and during the conversation, he was asked about the Reiwa Three Musketeers — Yota Tsuji, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita.

“I have high expectations for the Three Musketeers,” SANADA said ((per transcription from POST Wrestling). “I really have high expectations for them. They are the future of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

he continued, “Yes, that’s right (I am going to show the difference between them & I). That generation still lacks sex appeal. Well, it can’t be helped in terms of their careers. I feel there is a difference. I feel that sex appeal is more important than how well they play the game. It’s more about attracting attention. I think that’s why there are no popular guys in that generation.”

SANADA is set to compete at Impact Wrestling Emergence on August 27th.