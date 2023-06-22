wrestling / News

SANADA Says He Has ‘No Knowledge’ of Jack Perry Ahead of Forbidden Door

June 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
SANADA AEW Dynamite Image Credit: NJPW

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, SANADA said he had ‘no knowledge’ of Jack Perry ahead of their match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The two will face each other for SANADA’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on Sunday.

He said: “I have no knowledge of Jack Perry. It’s sad to see someone like that challenge for the IWGP. Is an open challenge really that easy to decide? It’s the IWGP, I think it’s worth more than the AEW belt.

