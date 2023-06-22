SANADA Says He Has ‘No Knowledge’ of Jack Perry Ahead of Forbidden Door

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, SANADA said he had ‘no knowledge’ of Jack Perry ahead of their match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The two will face each other for SANADA’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on Sunday.

He said: “I have no knowledge of Jack Perry. It’s sad to see someone like that challenge for the IWGP. Is an open challenge really that easy to decide? It’s the IWGP, I think it’s worth more than the AEW belt.“