SANADA Praises Gail Kim As Best Women’s Wrestler He’s Ever Seen

SANADA is a big fan of Gail Kim, praising her as the best women’s wrestler he’s ever seen on social media. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a picture of himself and Gail from the recent Impact Wrestling tapings, as you can see below.

SANADA captioned the photo:

“I’ve never seen any better female wrestler than yourself. You are the best that I have seen.”

Kim responded in the comments of the post, writing, “I’m honored that you would even say that! I’m glad that I have been able to see you become the great wrestler you are now and to see this from the start! Mr GQ!!”

Kim is returning to the ring for a multi-woman tag team match at the Impact 1000 tapings this coming weekend.