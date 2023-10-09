wrestling / News
SANADA vs. Tetsuya Naito Official For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18
October 9, 2023 | Posted by
After the events of Destruction in Ryogoku, the main event is set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4 in in the Tokyo Dome. SANADA will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito. Naito won the G1 Climax tournament back in August to earn the opportunity.
After SANADA retained his title against EVIL in Ryogoku, he was confronted by Naito, making the match official.
内藤が登場。
「4年前できなかった、東京ドームでの大合唱、楽しみにしていてください。
SANADA、どうせこのあと『帰ってください』って言うんだろ❓言われる前に先に帰るよ。アディオス❗️」#njpw #njdest #内藤哲也 #SANADA pic.twitter.com/oXur3aoYo5
October 9, 2023
アツいな(๑╹ω╹๑ )
#njdest pic.twitter.com/unqKDYlmpb
October 9, 2023
