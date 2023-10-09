SANADA vs. Tetsuya Naito Official For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

After the events of Destruction in Ryogoku, the main event is set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4 in in the Tokyo Dome. SANADA will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito. Naito won the G1 Climax tournament back in August to earn the opportunity.

After SANADA retained his title against EVIL in Ryogoku, he was confronted by Naito, making the match official.