Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 3.8.24  

Lee Sanders is back with you all on this Fantastic Friday! What a great wrestling week, as the hits continue with a new AEW RAMPAGE! Let's jump right into the action already!

Location: Atlanta, GA

Venue: Gas South Arena

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Kip Sabian & Butcher vs Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta

Sabian and Cassidy will start off this opening contest. Scratch that! Sabian tags in Butcher as Cassidy tags on Beretta. These two respected men start things off with a lockup that ends in a stalemate. There are another couple of lockups as Butcher powers over Trent just briefly. Trent with a few forearm strikes as Butcher returns with a big elbow strike to the face. Beretta is looking for a DDT but gets shoulder-tackled to the ground. Sabian tagged in now as Trent pulled off a huge back-body drop. Cassidy is tagged now. Double-shoulder tackle on Sabian as Cassidy goes for the cover. It’s a near fall as Sabian kicks out. Cassidy with a rollup as Sabian reverses the move before Cassidy reverses for another pin attempt. It’s a kick-out as Butcher comes in to pull a Bane, breaking the back of Batman’s move on Cassidy. This buys Sabian some time for a pause to rebound on offense as we head into our first set of commercials. We’re back, as Butcher has performed quite the performance so far. Cassidy ends up leaping over Butcher to send him between the ropes. This all happens while Cassidy has his hands in his pockets as he manages to tag in Trent. Beretta with the double knees to ground Sabian, followed by a couple of suplexes. But she misses a clothesline on Trent as he accidentally clotheslines Sabian. Beretta with a sideo suplex and looks for another cover as Sabian kicks out. Butcher comes in with a pump handle throw as Sabian pulls off a move from the top rope. Another near fall for Sabian after the double stomp. Butcher tagged as Trent pulled off a German suplex! Cassidy with the orange punch as Trent pulls off the strong zero for the win.

Winner:Trent and Cassidy (12 minutes)

Rating:**

Not too shabby of an opener. Also, a decent start to Best Friends and their quest to become possibly the next set of AEW Tag Team Champions.

A video package of a tag team duo called The Infantry is shown as we head into another set of commercials.

We’re back as Ruby Soho is with Rene Paquette as she’s pissed at Saraya and calls her ugly. She also calls her evil for what she did to her baby boy An,gelo Parker. She ends the interview by saying, “You and your inbred family are going to get what’s coming to you!” Well Gawd Damn!! Elsewhere…

MATCH 2: TBS Championship-Julia Hart(c) va Robyn Renegade

A few head slams to the canvas, toss into the canvas, a lariat, back elbow, and heartless submission later, this one is over. Thanks for coming! To the fans who chanted women’s wrestling during this match, please don’t do that over a squash match ever again.

Winner:Julia Hart (2 minutes)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH.

Backstage, Saraya grabs a camera and calls Ruby pure filth, as Angelo Parker isn’t a real man. Saraya’s brother, Zak, gets a cup of liquid fluid unintentionally splashed on him after Saraya rudely yells at some backstage hands. Zak beats the crap out of them, and I’m just patiently waiting for the next match. Sorry, folks, but this program is so forced and just uninteresting.

MATCH 3: Action Andretti vs Penta El Zero Miedo

Lovely couple of sling blades by Penta as Andretti comes back with a swinging ddt that sends Penta outside. Andretti tries for a dive between the ropes and gets shut down by Penta. Both men are now on the outside, slapping the Hell out of one another as we head into another set of commercials. We are back as Andretti rolls through outside the ring for a nice senton on the outside onto Penta. Andretti tries to take to the sky by climbing the top rope after tossing Penta on the rings. Penta cracks him midair with a thrust kick! Penta runs into a Spanish fly after attempting a power slam that somehow got reversed. Penta with a fireman’s carry as somehow Andretti kicks out! I love this match! Penta looks for the fear factor, but it’s reversed as Andretti hits him with a posionrana for a near fall! Andretti tried taking to the sky again to look for a corkscrew attack, but Penta kicked him silly! This was followed up by one of the best fear factors yet to end this one. I love that packaged piledriver!

Winner:Penta (11 minutes)

Rating:***

Now that was good. That was damn good. Very fun, energetic, and fast paced match that had the right amount of technical savvy incorporated. I could watch these two all day.

A video package for Titan is shown. Titan is a masked luchador from CMLL who’ll be facing Chris Jericho on AEW Collision this weekend.

MATCH 3: Private Party vs Bryan Keith & Komander vs Top Flight

Keith and Darius start this one off before all the teams come in to unload on one another. Private Party gets dropkicked by Top Flight as all Hell breaks outside the ring as we head into our final set of commercials. We’re back. Dante catches Isiah with a kick to the head, followed by a double DDT on Private Party for a near fall. Komander tags himself in as he dropkicks Dante. Private Party sets him up for a stun gun off the ropes. Dante with a clothesline on Marq as he tries to get a pinfall on Komander. It’s a kickout as Dante superkicks Keith out of the ring. Meanwhile, Darius hits Komander with a modified X-factor version to pick up the victory.

Winner:Top Flight(7 minutes)

Rating:***

Solid main event. I do have some gripes though as by the time you get through the entrances, the in-ring action went three minutes before a commercial break. From there there was only but so little time left. I would’ve love to seen this go a few more minutes past the hour. Putting all that to the side though, this was a solid main event.

End of Show

