Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 6.14.24  

Commentators: Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone

Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Location: Des Moines, IA

MATCH 1: Timeless Toni Storm vs Alex Windsor

Windsor pounds on the champion off the break before Storm returns with a Lou press, then thrusts her rear end into Winzer’s face a few times. The action spills to ringside, where Storm tries hitting a suplex. Windsor cuts it off and slams Storm face-first into the side apron. Windsor is in control, as the referee forgot to count. Winzer is a 14-year veteran who wrestled in Rev Pro and NJPW. Windsor is taking the fight to Toni Storm as Storm drives Windsor by the stomach into the barricades. Windsor rebounds by wrapping Toni’s legs around the ring posts and adding strikes. Luther gets shoved into Mariah as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back from commercials as Storm hits the hip attack in the corner before hitting a fisherman suplex for a kickout. Windsor hits a headbutt, as does Toni Storm. Windsor can pull off a pinfall attempt for a two-count. Storm hits an inside cradle for the kickout. Windsor strikes with a shining wizard for a kickout. Storm pulls off the Storm zero after Windsor miscalculates a pop-up powerbomb attempt for the victory.

Winner: Toni Storm (8 minutes)

Rating:**

Decent opener. Love that Windsor. I need to check out more of her matches online.

Harley Cameron is backstage as she is upset over the girls declaiming themselves for the Owen Hart tournament. Harley declares that Saraya will win the tournament as far as she’s concerned.

We are back, and we see a hype video for Thunder Rosa versus Deonna Purrazzo in Collision. It’s a no-DQ match! Oh, that’s going to be good, as it’s the one-year anniversary edition of Collision.

MATCH 2: Gates of Agony & Brian Cage vs Solomon Tupu, Jay Marston, Kevin Gutierrez

Solomon and Khan kick things off when Khan chops and strikes the man silly! A clothesline follows up, and Kevin comes in next. Kevin Gutierrez is humbled very quickly as this is a damn mugging. Brian Cage is tagged as he hits an overhead backbody drop, followed by a powerbomb! These men are teasing their prey, and finally, it’s over. Marston is dissected and slammed to the canvas by all three men.

Winner: Gates of Agony and Brian Cage (3 minutes)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!!!

Highlights from this week’s AEW DYNAMITE are shown. This is a nice touch and something that needs to be continued regularly.

MATCH 3: Rocky Romero vs Shota Umino

Lockup to begin this one as it quickly turns into an armlock for Shota. Romero counters briefly as the two men continue exchanging holds. Umino applies a single leg lock before Romero returns to a vertical base. Umino swings and misses but redeems himself with a slam and dropkick. Shota hits a double sledgehammer, followed by heavy-handed strikes. Umino is going to town on Romero. Umino is sent over the ropes as he hits a tope outside the ring. We are back as Umino hits a DDT on the apron! Umino takes to the top to connect on a dropkick to the ribs. It’s followed up by a pin attempt as Romero kicks out. Romero hits an uppercut, followed by a DDT. Romero taunts Umino to get up as he hits a running slice of bread for a kick out. Both men are now trading off forearm strikes. Umino with a knee strike and a neckbreaker for a kickout! Umino with an uppercut to the back and a snapping paradigm shift for the victory! Gawd damn!

Winner: Shota Umino (10 minutes)

Rating:***

Now that was good. That was DAMN GOOD!

Excalibur gives a rundown of programming for the next week and a half leading into their Forbidden Door PPV. Give that man some water already!

MATCH 4: Satnam Sighn vs Rosario Grillo

A chokeslam into a bear hug for the tap out. And it’s over. Yawn…

Winner: Satnam (20 seconds)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!

Jay Lethal grabs a microphone afterward, promising he can beat Satnam’s record and bring out his opponent!

MATCH 5: Jay Lethal vs PAC

Lethal goes at Pac nice and hot before the twenty seconds comes and goes. Satnam throws Pac to the floor from under the bottom rope. The referee catches it despite the attempt for distraction by Dutt. Lethal sends Pac into the barricades as Satnam is ejected from ringside. Lethal follows up and rams Pac back into a steel post first. Back inside the ring, Pac is tossed out of the ring again. Pac sent hard into the steps as we head into our final set of commercials. We are back as PAC tried to get the figure four leg lock but was denied. A lethal injection attempt is made as PAC counters while kicking Lethal in the throat for breathing room. Pac delivers right hands and trademark kicks. Pac heads to the top, looking for the black arrow. Instead, Pac settles for a dropkick as Lethal kicks out of the pin attempt. Lethal tries for figure four again but is denied. Lethal hits a few strikes on the leg, a dragon screw, and an enziguri to finally pull off the figure-four. Pac manages to get to the ropes for the break. Lethal heads to the top as Pac approaches his feet to climb up. Lethal is looking for a powerbomb as Pac hits a back-body drop. When Dutt hits the apron to distract, Pac is about to hit the black arrow. Lethal hits a German suplex, followed by a cutter. Lethal misses the lethal injection as Pac hits the brutalizer for the victory.

Winner: Pac (10 minutes)

Rating:***

Great main event.

End of Show

