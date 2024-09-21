Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 9.20.24  

Hello friends! Lee Sanders is back with you all on this fantastic Friday as we are heading into a pretty solid weekend if you’re a wrestling fan! Besides some great AEW action, the Shine women’s wrestling promotion is going to be hosting an event, and there are other cool things happening on the independence scene.

Before we go any further into AEW Rampage coverage, if the reports are true about AEW getting that new TV deal, then that’s great for fans. At the same time, however, after, a certain amount of time, AEW will have to go back to the negotiating table. In either case, I’m happy for everyone in the company with this deal, but I am concerned about the future. If the reports are true that Rampage will be canceled, what a great run the series had for the most part. Also, it looks like that will be it for me and AEW coverage unless something else happens down the road. Only time will tell, right? Meantime, let’s jump right into the action!

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

City: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccobani, Matt Menard

MATCH 1: Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith

Lockup to begin as the men head into the corner. The ref has to break them up for a reset. Another lockup into the corner as the referee separates them again. Another lockup as this time Briscoe turns the tables and lands a couple of chops and strikes. Briscoe catches Keith with a blow to the midsection to send him outside. A dropkick and a big elbow off the apron follow. Action back inside where Briscoe gets a near fall. A lateral press follows as Keith kicks out at one. The action spills outside again where Briscoe sends Keith knees first into the steel steps! Keith kicks Briscoe in the groin while the referee is putting away a chair. The chair was brought in by Briscoe who attempted to leap off of it but Keith stopped the attempt. Keith tosses Briscoe outside the ring. Keith follows up with a big boot to the face followed by a headbutt. Knife edge chops on the outside follow as Keith also hits a back suplex! Back from a set of commercials as the action continues! Keith tried looking for the diamond dust as Briscoe fought it off on the top rope. Briscoe hits a superplex! Big elbows are being thrown back and forth. Briscoe smacks Keith’s chest like he was owed money! An enziguri and urinagi follow! Keith gets off a sideplex exploder as both men come to a vertical base again. Keith tries a few headbutts as Briscoe comes back with chops. Briscoe to the top and misses a frog splash. Keith gets a knee to the face as Briscoe kicks out! Briscoe hits the diamond dust and a lariat! Briscoe butterflies the arms and hits the J-driller for the win!

Winner: Mark Briscoe (12 minutes)

Rating:**

Loved the pacing and chemistry between these two. I got old ROH vibes watching this match.

Post-match, Chris Jericho appears to attack Briscoe! Orange Cassidy comes in for the save until Big Bill attacks Cassidy! Kylie O’Reilly comes in to try and help but it’s to no avail as Big Bill takes him out with a choke slam! Learning Tree stands tall! The only thing missing from this segment was Jericho looking at the hard camera and saying; “THANKS GUYS!”

MATCH 2: Wheeler Yuta vs The Butcher

Butcher attacks Yuta from behind as he hits a half-nelson into a neckbreaker! A snap suplex follows as Butcher goes for a series of pin attempts. Yuta kicks out of each one as he tries rolling out the ring. Butcher hits him with a clothesline and tosses him back first onto the barricades. Action back inside the ring as Butcher hits a series of clotheslines. Butcher is now talking trash at him as Yuta appears to be getting upset. Yuta seems reignited as he hits a shotgun dropkick! Yuta unloads with clubs to the back and a German suplex! Yuta maintains the waistlock for another suplex as he drives his elbow repeatedly into the face of Butcher! Yuta has the arms hooked as he hits the cattle mutilation for the win via submission.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta (4 minutes)

Rating:**

Great storytelling and come back from behind victory. Justice for Butcher!

MXM Collection has The Acclaimed’s jackets as they reveal they’ll be giving it a fall fashion makeover. OH MY!

MATCH 3: Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron (w/ Saraya)

A lockup and a shove to open this match. Another lockup follows as Shida sends Harley into the ropes and catches her waist first from behind for a front-way side slam. Shida drives down right hand after right hand on Harley in the corner. Saraya grabs at Shida a bit as Harley takes advantage to land in some offense. Back from a commercial break, Shida hits repeated kicks to the midsection. Shida hits the middle rope for a dropkick followed by a running knee strike. It’s a near fall for Shida as she tries for a vertical suplex. Saraya jumps on the ropes for a distraction as Harley hits a spin kick to the temple! Harley gets a near fall as we see a series of reversals and pin attempts. Harley went for a knee strike as Shida counters but Saraya again causes a distraction! Harley gets in a knee strike for a near fall! Saraya has a kendo stick in hand when Becky Lynch—I mean Jamie Hayter appears to send Saraya running! Shida hits a falcon arrow for the victory!

Winner: Shida (9 minutes)

Rating:**

Harley is coming along and performed well against the veteran Shida. Harley’s timing and pacing is getting better and better.

Post-match, Saraya challenges Jamie Hayter to a Saraya rules match at Grand Slam. Hayter tells her that all she’s ever wanted to do is beat her ass! Hayter tells her she’ll see her in New York as the challenge is accepted! By the way who’s looking muy fuego y’all, Hayter or Shida?

MATCH 4: The Beast Mortos and Roderick Strong vs Hikaru Shida vs. Victims 105 and 106

Blink and you’ll miss it!

Winner: Mortos and Strong (1 minute)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!

Elsewhere, Timeless Crowbar—I mean Deonna Purrazzo- is cutting a vignette as Taya Valkyrie has joined forces with her. What’s brewing her folks? Wrong answers only!

MATCH 5: Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian vs. Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero

The first couple of minutes of this main event is very fast-paced with lots of high-flying action before a commercial break. Our main event continues after the last set of commercials as Rush hits a standing Spanish fly on Wayne. Wayne kicks out of the pin attempt. Sabian comes in attacking both men as he hits a cannonball on Rush. Romero hits a series of clotheslines on all the participants. Romero hits a variation of sliced bread for a cover attempt. Rush, Wayne, and Sabian stop him before the three count. Sabian and Wayne are now going at it as Sabian hits him with a back suplex. Romero hits the rewind move on Sabian. Rush takes advantage and tries a frog splash and Wayne hits him with a cutter. Sabian gets a big uppercut from Romero as as Wayne comes in at the end to pick up the scraps after Sabian hit his finisher on Romero for the win attempt. It was not meant to be for Sabian as Wayne steals it to close the show.

Winner: Nick Wayne(9 minutes)

Rating:**

Solid main event with some young, talented guys here. What more can you ask for? Ah Nick Wayne, a face you just want to punch! Shoutout to Jeremy for the thumbnail! I popped!

End of Show

