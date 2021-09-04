Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 9.3.21  

Hey good & kind people, Lee here! It’s the final Friday for this weeks AEW RAMPAGE before Sunday’s ALL OUT PPV event. This weeks RAMPAGE looks to be more solid than last week as this go round we have Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia (with special guest CM Punk will be on commentary). Malakai Black will face Lee Johnson, AEW TNT Champion Miro is set to make an appearance, and Kris Statlander will take on Jaime Hayter and Rebel. On a side note, with the recent loss of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger in the wrestling community, I’d like to take this time to remind folks that if you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, you are not alone. You may feel like it but you’re not. Be sure to call the SUICIDE HOTLINE, they are available 24/7, seven days a week regardless of a major holiday. You can even text them if you’re shy of talking. The number to call is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Feel free to give me a follow on Twitter @TheRCWRshow and say hello. Let’s talk RAMPAGE!!!

Location: NOW Arena in Chicago, IL

Commentators: Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Mark Henry

MATCH 1: Malakai Black vs Lee Johnson

Black is standing in his corner as the bell rings. Johnson is in his corner pacing, full of energy. Black slowly makes his way to Johnson to corner him before Johnson is able to get around him and apply a side headlock. Black comes back with a spinning kick that nearly connected with Johnson as he dodged it in time. Both men continue to stare each other down as Johnson manages to get in a couple of strikes on Black. Black is not amused as he lands a flurry of strikes on Johnson. Toss into the corner as Black goes charging after Johnson, Johnson does a flip over Black, low kick to Malakai’s legs. Johnson now into the ropes as Black knocks him down with a back elbow. Commercial Break. We’re back as Malakai gets taken down by a drop kick from Johnson that sends Black out the ring. Johnson does a suicide dive between the ropes to send Malakai crashing onto the canvas. Johnson grabs Black and tosses him into the ring as he goes to the top turnbuckle and does a frog splash. Johnson doesn’t go for the cover as we see a stand and switch series of counters with Black winning it as he takes down Johnson. Malakai follows up with a kick to the head of Johnson. Malakai exits connects a running kick to the face of Johnson who’s now in the corner. Malakai follows up with body strikes before grabbing a steel chair from under the ring. Why the ref is not taking this chair away, I have no clue. Malakai offers the chair to Lee Johnson to use. He encourages him to pick it up and strike him. Johnson has the chair in his hands as Black connects with a spinning heel kick from out of no where! 1…2…3! Black wins! Post match Dustin Rhodes comes running to check on Johnson as Malakai quickly makes his exit looking on satisfied.

Winner: Malakai Black

Rating: 7/10

Thoughts: Johnson really should be something here tonight from an in-ring performance standpoint. AEW continues to be very smart in the way they are booking Malakai Black as this supernatural being of a higher power. It’s been very fascinating and exciting to see each week what Black is going to do next as he has a way of creating buzz and magnetism with anyone he faces.

Mark Henry is interviewing Dustin Rhodes backstage. Dustin has a message for Malakai which is he will see Dustin coming. He knows that Malakai is from a place of darkness, a darkness Dustin knows well as he spent five years in darkness. This Wednesday on DYNAMITE, Malakai will find out what Dustin is all about! Nice and intense promo.

God’s Favorite Champion Miro is out to a great ovation from the crowd. Miro tells Eddie Kingston how he calls himself a mat king. That the only king he recognizes is mad at Eddie. Miro continues on intensely by telling Eddie how he knows Eddie was blessed when he was struggling but he took the easy way out. God blessed Eddie with grit, toughness, and a gift for talking but yet Eddie took a charity contract from AEW. Miro tells Eddie he is not in the charity business and neither is his God. A life without a struggle, makes one become soft. Far as Miro is concerned, Kingston has become nothing more than a bad boy for Jon Moxley. Ouch! Kingston comes out calling Miro bulls—-t and that Miro’s God is not real. Let’s say Miro’s God is real, that God sent Eddie to kick his butt and to punish him because he is the sinner. If Miro didn’t sin then Miro’s God would not have brought him here. Miro’s stupid God wouldn’t let him know of Miro’s weaknesses. Miro invites Kingston in the ring to get redeemed tonight. Eddie tells Miro to redeem these nuts as he charges after Miro. Miro rolls out the ring. Eddie tries to go outside the ring and meet Miro, Miro slugs him with the TNT championship. Action gets back in the ring as Eddie connects with a backfist, followed up with a DDT to leave the TNT champion laid out. Great exchange!

Match 2: Rebel & Jaime Hayter & Rebel vs Kris Statlander

Both girls are coming out swinging. Hayter gets help from Rebel as she was pulling on Statlander’s hair as Hayter and Rebel do a series of tagging in and out, double teaming Statlander. Rebel is kicking Statlander and showboating, costly move as Statlander catches Rebel’s leg and smashes her in the face with a forearm, followed by a swinging suplex. Hayter gets in the ring but is met with a toss onto Rebel. Running shots by Kris to both girls as they are in opposite corners. Near fall for Statlander. Hayter charges at Kris as Hayter misses and lands bad outside the ring. Rebel splashes Statlander in the corner, she tries to follow up with another splash and misses. Statlander has Rebel over her shoulders, Hayter tried to do a diving crossbody but Statlander catches her and what an impressive feat of strength by Statlander! She’s got both women and sends them both crashing. Stat lander looks for a roll up but she only gets a near fall. Star lander gets Rebel in a spider-like Walla of Jericho to make Rebel taps out! Britt Baker and Hayter try to get ready and attack Statlander after the match but Red Velvet comes in for the save as the girls decide to retreat.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Rating: 5/10

Thoughts: It wasn’t a bad handicap match but it wasn’t exactly good either. For me this was really about showcasing how strong and physical Hayter has become. It also showcased Statlander as far as being a potential legit threat towards Britt Baker’s title reign. This was more about story angle building then anything honestly.

We now get a recap of the Championship Eliminator series and matches for ALL OUT.

Mark Henry is getting words from Darby Allin and and Daniel Garcia. Darby promises to get in the face of CM Punk after he’s down beating the crap out of Garcia. 2point0 promises Garcia will break Allin tonight and Darby won’t be able to go into ALL OUT. Garcia wants to prevent the match between Allin and Punk from happening because he can. We see CM Punk come out to a great ovation as he’s our special guest commentator.

Match 3: Daniel Garcia vs Darby Allin

Both men lock up and it’s a stalemate as they take turns slapping each other in the face. Darby pounces on Garcia and strikes him in the face before getting out of the ring white-hot mad. Garcia tried to follow as Allin delivers a series of punches to his head. Garcia is sent over to a table as Allin walks away, only to go charging at Garcia. Allin misses as Garcia gets out the way in time. Sting makes quick work out of the 2point0 guys. Back in the ring Garcia is on offense as Allin quickly counters and gets Garcia in an armbar. Garcia gets out the ring trying to recover as Allin slams Garcia’s arm onto the steel steps. We go back to the ring where Garcia manages to get back on offense. Darby tried heading to the top rope but Garcia catches him and connects with a superplex. Only a near fall folks. Garcia has Darby in a rear naked choke. Garcia let’s it go briefly and replaces it as Allin manages to get out only to find himself back in the chokehold again. Allin gets out of it by walking into the corner and doing a mini Coffin Drop from the middle rope. Both men are laid out exhausted. Ref begins to count them down as they stagger to their feet. Both men are now exchanging strikes with Allin getting over with the Pepsi Twist on Garcia. Allin looks directly at Punk as he focuses on Garcia who comes in with an uppercut. Allin gets in a backslide followed by Code Red for a kick out. Allin catches one of Garcia’s legs for what looked to be some sort of leg submission maneuver but it’s actually a pin attempt as Allin gets the win with it! 2point0 jump Allin as Sting gets in to help. CM Punk wonders if Sting has Allin’s back as he gets up to get in the face of 2point0. Allin pushes both men down as he squares up eye to eye with Punk as that’s the end of RAMAPGE.

Winner: Darby Allin

Rating: 8/10

Thoughts: They had Darby Allin out there looking like Daniel Bryan as he was able to hold himself well with Garcia. He actually kept up with the young man and I must say that was impressive. I didn’t feel that Garcia was downplaying his ability at the slightest nor that he was playing down to Darby’s level. These guys just clicked. Darby really needed this kind of match going into ALL OUT I feel to convince folks that this could go either way even though most of us feel Punk is going to win this match. Personally I want to see more of these men locking it up in the future.