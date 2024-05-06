wrestling / News
Sandman Recalls Being Drafted To Raw During WWE Run, Didn’t Know WWE Did Drafts
The Sandman had a short run in WWE in the mid-to-late 2000s, and he recently recalled being drafted to Raw against his will. The ECW original joined WWE in 2006 as part of WWE’s attempt to relaunch ECW, and he recalled in an appearance on Busted Open Radio how it went fine until he was drafted to Raw in 2007.
“The same dude calls in and says I was drafted to Raw,” he recalled (per Wrestling Inc)”I’m like ‘what the — I didn’t even know they had a draft.’ That’s how aware I was to the company because I didn’t watch it.”
He continued, “So I’m like ‘I don’t want to go to Raw, I don’t know anybody there, I’m going to be miserable’ and he was like, ‘Well, you’re beat, see you at Raw’ tomorrow. But I had no idea what the draft was, he had to explain it to me.”
Sandman’s run on Raw only lasted a few months, and he was released from the company in September of 2007.
