Sanity Comments on Their Smackdown Debut

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
SAniTy Smackdown 61918 Sanity

Sanity (Eric Young, Killian Dain, & Alexander Wolfe) made their debuts on last night’s WWE Smackdown. They were scheduled to face the Usos, but instead, out broke into a brawl, with Sanity standing tall. They have commented on their debut…

Sanity, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

