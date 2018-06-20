wrestling / News
Sanity Comments on Their Smackdown Debut
June 20, 2018
Sanity (Eric Young, Killian Dain, & Alexander Wolfe) made their debuts on last night’s WWE Smackdown. They were scheduled to face the Usos, but instead, out broke into a brawl, with Sanity standing tall. They have commented on their debut…
#CHANGE https://t.co/BqRwIWzcuh
— Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) June 20, 2018
We are here to TAKE#SAnitY pic.twitter.com/QloWddx0yX
— Killian Dain (@KillianDain) June 20, 2018
The message is clear.
Nobody is safe!#UnitedWePurge #SAnitY https://t.co/qfwTiUZlkV
— Alexander Wolf[e] (@TheWWEWolfe) June 20, 2018