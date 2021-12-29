Santana and Ortiz Are Ready To Go For The AEW Tag Team Titles

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Santana and Ortiz spoke about their goals in AEW and how they are ready to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team titles. Here are highlights:

Santana on thinking they’re ready for an AEW tag title shot: “So does the rest of the damn world if you pay attention to Twitter. It’s about that time that we start making our way and working up to that. We’ve had our moments within the last two years and every time we’ve been given the ball and the opportunity, we’ve done our best to hit it out of the park. It’s about that time that we start chasing the gold. The fans want it. Everybody is getting pissed off and impatient. Including me. I’m super impatient. We’ll see what happens. I’ve gotten to the point where, it is what it is, let’s see what happens. I’m going to continue to put in the work and control the things I can control.”

Ortiz on getting a title match: “I’m definitely more patient. It’ll happen, I know it’ll happen because we’ve been putting in the work. I’m in no rush and it’s going to make it that much better when we do get to the top of the mountain. It’ll happen. The cream rises to the top and as long as we continue to put in work and be the best we can be, there will be no choice but to give us the opportunity and we’ll get it.”

Santana on not waiting for the opporunity: “I don’t like saying impatient, I’m more hungry and driven. Screw the waiting, I’m putting in the work. I don’t like sitting back and waiting for anything, that’s not me. We’re ready now. We’ve been ready since we came in. That’s just how I see it.”