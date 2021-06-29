Santana Files New Trademarks for ‘Mike Santana’ & ‘BornNasty’

– Fightful reports that AEW star Santana of The Inner Circle filed two new trademarks earlier this month for “Mike Santana” and “BornNasty.” Both trademarks were filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 24.

