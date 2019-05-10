Santana of LAX Suffered a Torn MCL at Impact Code Red

– LAX member Santana took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he suffered a torn MCL at this past Sunday’s Code Red show. As you can see from his post, Santana said that he knew right away that something had gone wrong as soon as the injury occurred, and that an ultrasound revealed a stage two tear.

As a result, the team has pulled out of some events for the next couple of weeks. He noted in closing, “Thank you for your endless support thru every step of our journey. I AM OK AND WILL BE BACK SOON, NASTIER THAN EVER!”