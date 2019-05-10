wrestling / News
Santana of LAX Suffered a Torn MCL at Impact Code Red
– LAX member Santana took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he suffered a torn MCL at this past Sunday’s Code Red show. As you can see from his post, Santana said that he knew right away that something had gone wrong as soon as the injury occurred, and that an ultrasound revealed a stage two tear.
As a result, the team has pulled out of some events for the next couple of weeks. He noted in closing, “Thank you for your endless support thru every step of our journey. I AM OK AND WILL BE BACK SOON, NASTIER THAN EVER!”
It’s been a rough few days for me but PMA is everything in these cases. Like I’ve said before, sometimes we need UNFRIENDLY reminders to take it easy. This past Sunday at Impact’s show in Queens, I suffered a knee injury during our match. I knew something was wrong right away because it was a feeling I’ve never felt before. The next day, I went to see the same exact doc that took care of me at the show. Had an ultrasound done on my knee which showed a stage 2 tear in my MCL. It’s being held together by strands and he’s surprised that it didn’t completely tear during the rest of the match. He stressed the importance of rest if I want to avoid surgery and risk being out for a longer period of time. That’s a risk I’m truly not willing to take, especially at the point we’re at now. I’m FINALLY listening to my body. I have a family who depend on me. It’s stressful and depressing but I’m trying to look at the glass half full and realize that I’ll get to spend more time with them. I want to apologize to all the events we had to call off the next couple of weeks and to all the fans who were expecting to see us. Thank you for your endless support thru every step of our journey. I AM OK AND WILL BE BACK SOON, NASTIER THAN EVER!
