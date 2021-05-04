Santana & Ortiz Like the Idea of Trios Titles in AEW

Santana & Ortiz are game for the idea of the long hoped-for trios titles in AEW. Fans have been asking about six-man tag team titles in the company for quite a while, and the Inner Circle members weighed in on the possibility during an appearance on the Battleground podcast.

Ortiz said that he sees the benefits of it, noting (per Fightful):

“There are so many people on the roster and having a belt like that or a tournament or whatever they decide to do, it would be beneficial to get the spotlight on guys that haven’t had the opportunities to showcase what they can do. If you keep up with Elevation or Dark, you’ll see a small part of what some people can do, but all we need is more time. If people have more time, you can truly see how talented our roster is. Implementing [a Trios Title] would be awesome and beneficial for the workers.”

The two said that if such titles were implemented, they’d be up for adding any other member of the Inner Circle — Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, or Jake Hager — to their team to chase the titles.

Santana and Ortiz will join their Inner Circle brethren in Blood & Guts against The Pinnacle on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.