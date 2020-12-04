Santana Reportedly Not Present at Dynamite For Personal Reasons

Santana’s lack of presence for this week’s episode of Dynamite was due to personal reasons, according to a new report. The Inner Circle member was not present for the group’s appearance on last night’s Dynamite during and after the Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian match.

According to Bodyslam.net, Santana’s wasn’t in Jacksonville and wasn’t at the show due to personal reasons. It was not health-related, and he was not sick. Santana was also not at the Dynamite tapings on Thursday, meaning that he won’t be on next week’s show.