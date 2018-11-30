Quantcast

 

Various News: Santana Responds To LAX Getting Pulled From EVOLVE Events, ROH Releases Two Free Matches Online

November 30, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
lax impact wrestling

– As we previously reported, Impact Wrestling pulled LAX from December events in EVOLVE where they were set to take on WWE’s team of The Street Profits, as well as EVOLVE talent. LAX member Santana reacted to the news on Twitter:

– ROH has released two free matches online, including Twisted Sisterz vs. Samantha Heights & Ray Lyn and CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe vs. Steve Corino vs. Christopher Daniels.

