Various News: Santana Responds To LAX Getting Pulled From EVOLVE Events, ROH Releases Two Free Matches Online

– As we previously reported, Impact Wrestling pulled LAX from December events in EVOLVE where they were set to take on WWE’s team of The Street Profits, as well as EVOLVE talent. LAX member Santana reacted to the news on Twitter:

In a perfect world. It would’ve definitely been cool, especially for the fans. But wrestling has proven to us once again that there’s still much more work that needs to be done, in order for all of us us to truly enjoy the endless possibilities. https://t.co/3YQUUfSzT0 — Santana🇵🇷🗽 (@SantanaLAX) November 29, 2018

– ROH has released two free matches online, including Twisted Sisterz vs. Samantha Heights & Ray Lyn and CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe vs. Steve Corino vs. Christopher Daniels.