wrestling / News
Various News: Santana Says His 2019 Was Great, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Rey Mysterio Special Airs Tonight
– In a post on Twitter, Santana of Proud & Powerful reflected on his 2019, which included getting signed by AEW.
He wrote: “Even with the minor setbacks, 2019 has been the greatest year of my life. Thanks to my family and Professional Wrestling. 2020 is going to be on another level. #MotivatedMoreThanEVER”
Even with the minor setbacks,
2019 has been the greatest year of my life. Thanks to my family and Professional Wrestling.
2020 is going to be on another level. #MotivatedMoreThanEVER
— Proud-n-Powerful 🇵🇷🗽 (@Santana_Proud) December 14, 2019
– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
– WWE will air a special WWE Chronicle about Rey Mysterio tonight on the WWE Network at 8 PM ET.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reacts to the NWO Being Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, If He Should Be Inducted As Part of the Group, If He Will Induct Them
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight
- Chelsea Green Has More to Say On Fans Chanting For Zack Ryder During Her Matches
- Austin Aries Discusses Why Jim Cornette Dislikes Him, Cornette Telling Story About Aries Taking Bump That Made His ‘D*ck Not Work’