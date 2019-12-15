Various News: Santana Says His 2019 Was Great, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Rey Mysterio Special Airs Tonight

– In a post on Twitter, Santana of Proud & Powerful reflected on his 2019, which included getting signed by AEW.

He wrote: “Even with the minor setbacks, 2019 has been the greatest year of my life. Thanks to my family and Professional Wrestling. 2020 is going to be on another level. #MotivatedMoreThanEVER”

Even with the minor setbacks, 2019 has been the greatest year of my life. Thanks to my family and Professional Wrestling. 2020 is going to be on another level. #MotivatedMoreThanEVER — Proud-n-Powerful 🇵🇷🗽 (@Santana_Proud) December 14, 2019

– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown:

– WWE will air a special WWE Chronicle about Rey Mysterio tonight on the WWE Network at 8 PM ET.