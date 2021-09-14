Santana Weighs In On Fan Support For Tag Title Run, Possible Feud With Lucha Bros

Proud N Powerful are one of the next potential tag team challengers for the Lucha Bros’ AEW Tag Team Titles, and Santana has weighed in on the potential feud. The AEW star was a guest on Gettin’ Better with Ron Funches and discussed himself and Ortiz making a potential run for the titles.

“I see on Twitter, everyone is like, ‘when are ya’ll gonna get the tag titles?,'” he said (per Fightful). “It’s awesome. It feels great. It’s one of those things where, we’re obviously doing something right if people want us to have that spotlight.”

He continued, “Us and Lucha Bros, we had a feud in IMPACT for the tag titles and that feud pretty much caused us to have 24 or 25 matches around the world. We took that same match and did it all over the Indies in the States, we went to Canada, we went to Mexico, we went to England, we did it in Germany. We literally did that match all over the world. The chemistry is definitely there. We’ve always been like a family with each other. We all came up under Konnan and he’s a big mentor for us. When that time comes, best believe it’s going to be some of the best tag team matches anyone has ever seen. That’s not even being cocky, we have the proof.”