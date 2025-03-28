wrestling / News

Santino Marella Announcement & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

March 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Santino Marella Impact Hard to Kill TNA Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

TNA has announced a “groundbreaking” announcement from Santino Marella and more for next week’s TNA Impact. The following was announced on Thursday’s episode of Impact for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Santino Marella’s groundbreaking announcement
* We’ll hear from The Hardys
* Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne and TBA vs. Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah
* Steve Maclin vs. TBA

