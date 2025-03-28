wrestling / News
Santino Marella Announcement & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
TNA has announced a “groundbreaking” announcement from Santino Marella and more for next week’s TNA Impact. The following was announced on Thursday’s episode of Impact for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:
* Santino Marella’s groundbreaking announcement
* We’ll hear from The Hardys
* Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne and TBA vs. Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah
* Steve Maclin vs. TBA
