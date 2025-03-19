In an interview with Maurizio Meriuzzo (via Fightful), Santino Marella spoke about his daughter, Arianna Grace, debuting on the main roster in WWE and says he thinks it should happen in Italy. Santino himself debuted in Italy on the April 16, 2007 episode of RAW.

He said about his daughter Arianna Grace: “It’s interesting because this was Vince’s idea because he wanted to do something to grow the popularity in Italy. Now, I know the popularity came down a little bit, but I think now it’s coming back up. So my daughter wrestles in NXT, and I believe this year, she’ll be called up. So I messaged her yesterday and said, ‘Hey, see if you can debut in Bologna.’ It would be historical. I don’t know if she is, but that would be amazing.”