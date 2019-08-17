wrestling / News
Santino Marella Added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport II
– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has announced that former WWE Superstar Anthony Carelli (aka Santino Marella) has joined the GCW Presents Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport II event. You can check out the announcement below.
Barnett wrote, “From Judo to Battlearts and MMA, this man has all the credentials for Bloodsport. Anthony Carelli is coming to score the ippon Sept 14th. Live on @FiteTV @GCWrestling_ #Bloodsport @BattleArtsMMA”
The event will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 14 at The Showboat.
