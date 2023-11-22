Santino Marella Says CM Punk Would Be Great For Impact Wrestling

Santino Marella doesn’t know if CM Punk will ever show up in Impact Wrestling/TNA, but he believes Punk would be great for the company. Punk’s future has been a topic of speculation since he was released from AEW following his altercation with Jack Perry, and Marella was asked about Punk’s future on the The Edlow Podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Punk’s future: “I just hope he wrestles, wherever it’s going to be. If he comes to TNA, oh my God, that’d be wicked. I’ve heard (that’s a rumor). I’ll have to talk to Scott [D’Amore], if it’s real. He said they haven’t really been talking about it yet, but they were seen having a bite to eat or something like that. He would be an incredible asset. TNA is trying to get back to the former glory days of the next level.”

On the possibility of bigger names coming to Impact: “A guy like CM Punk and Will Ospreay, if they know that they can help take a company to the next level, that’s a huge feather in their cap. Not that they went to an established company and made more money. It becomes about legacy, sometimes. If they say, ‘When I came there, now we’re rivaling AEW.’ That’s huge. That’s a huge thing to be able to say that you did that. I hope that appeals to them as much as I want it to appeal to them. I’d love to see what they can do. I’d love to say, ‘Guys, we’re going to this stadium’ and jump to the next level of arena instead of 2,000 people, let’s get 12,000 people. We just need to get on a bigger channel where we’re in more households.”

Since the podcast was recorded, AEW announced that Ospreay had signed with them.