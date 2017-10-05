wrestling / News
Various News: Santino Marella Competes in Judo Tournament, WWE Posts Kane vs. Kane WWE 2k18 Dream Match Clip
– Santino Marella posted the following on Instagram, revealing that he competed in a judo tournament over the weekend. It was his first judo tournament in about 19 years, and at age 43 and after 2 neck surgeries, he won bronze.
This weekend I did something kind of crazy, I competed in my first judo tournament in about 19 years. I have been working out consistently each morning and sort of found myself in OK shape, plus my body has been pretty pain-free so on a whim I decided to fight this weekend at the Asahi annual tournament in the open weight category, I will admit I was not in judo competition shape however I had a great time out there, i won three matches and lost one in overtime by penalty and wound up with a bronze. It was great to compete in front of some old friends, my wife, my dad, my students, and some old teammates. 43 years old, post WWE, post 2 neck surgeries, I'm a little banged up but damn that was fun.
– WWE has posted the following video, looking at a WWE 2k18 dream match between classis Kane and a more contemporary Kane.