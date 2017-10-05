wrestling / News

Various News: Santino Marella Competes in Judo Tournament, WWE Posts Kane vs. Kane WWE 2k18 Dream Match Clip

October 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Santino Marella

– Santino Marella posted the following on Instagram, revealing that he competed in a judo tournament over the weekend. It was his first judo tournament in about 19 years, and at age 43 and after 2 neck surgeries, he won bronze.

– WWE has posted the following video, looking at a WWE 2k18 dream match between classis Kane and a more contemporary Kane.

article topics :

Kane, Santino Marella, WWE, WWE 2K18, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading