Various News: Santino Marella Competes in Judo Tournament, WWE Posts Kane vs. Kane WWE 2k18 Dream Match Clip

– Santino Marella posted the following on Instagram, revealing that he competed in a judo tournament over the weekend. It was his first judo tournament in about 19 years, and at age 43 and after 2 neck surgeries, he won bronze.

My final match yesterday for the bronze, as you can see it was late in the day & many had left #judo @IntJudoFed @JudoOntario @JudoCanada pic.twitter.com/dfNCeuCLTn — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) October 2, 2017

– WWE has posted the following video, looking at a WWE 2k18 dream match between classis Kane and a more contemporary Kane.