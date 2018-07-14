Various News: Santino Marella’s Daughter Is Training to Make It to the WWE Performance Center, Full Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley Match From Extreme Rules 2017

– As previously reported, the daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella, Bianca Carelli, recently made her in-ring debut at Battle Arts Professional Wrestling last month. Additionally, Marella tweeted out this week that he’s now overseeing his daughter’s training and coaching as she wants to make the WWE Performance Center her goal for 2019. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Today was day one of me overseeing my daughters training personally and acting as her head coach, @WWEPerformCtr is our goal for 2019 https://t.co/WQqVWNfiwv — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) July 12, 2018

– WWE released a full match video featuring Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss from Extreme Rules 2017. You can see the full match in the player below.