Santino Marella Discusses His Working Relationship With Vince McMahon

Former WWE superstar Santino Marella was recently interviewed on the Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, during which he discussed Vince McMahon and praising on him for inspiring him in his current role as Owner of “Battle Arts Academy.” Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On Vince McMahon inspiring him: “I opened Battle Arts Academy in 2013 and I became the Vince of my world. I had to approve everything. I was steering the ship, we had several programs running at one time and I had to decide the direction of every single program. Payroll, creative, putting on shows, everything. I had to make a decision on it or it had to pass through me, or I did it myself.

“I just understood Vince a lot more and sometimes, I get hot for stupid [reasons] because it’s your baby. I had a problem delegating because I wanted things done right and I wanted them done perfect, and I guess that’s why I get hot sometimes at people because I want everything done perfect. I understand why he got hot sometimes. You need those key people just beneath you that you can trust, you know, this guy has your best intentions in mind and it’s good to have a couple of key people. Vince had his fingerprints on every single aspect of the business, everything from a creative design of a pay-per-view poster to programming. There’s a lot of people out there that it’s popular or cool to hate on Vince, but how can you hate on Vince when you enjoyed this product for so long?”

On praise for Vince’s ability to be easy to talk to: “There were times where I didn’t want to approach him because he was busy or working, but every time I ever approached Vince with an idea, I was very welcomed at all times,” Marella said. “He’s an awesome guy. I never had a bad experience with Vince, ever. I know other people or people that have, but I have not. He was always like, ‘Knock on the door any time,’ put’s his phone down, glasses off, turns, [and gives] undivided intention. I’m like ‘Wow, this guy is a class act, man.’ The whole family is, actually.”