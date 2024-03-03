– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, former WWE Superstar Santino Marella discussed his daughter, Arianna Grace, and her work on the WWE NXT roster. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“She’s already featured on NXT every week and she’ll just continue to do more and more. I’m hoping [in] 2025 maybe we see her somewhere on Raw or SmackDown. She just has to get more reps and more matches and more matches. She wouldn’t be ready to go have a match with Charlotte [Flair] at WrestleMania, but if she’s on the screen with Charlotte in a pre-tape [segment], they look like they’re in the same league. That’s really important — the perception of someone being a superstar. The wrestling will come.”