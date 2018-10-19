Various News: Santino Marella & His Wife Celebrate The Birth Of Their Son, WWE Look at 5 Women Who Won Men’s Titles

– Anthony “Santino Marella” Carelli posted the following on Twitter, announcing that wife gave birth last night to their son, Marko Jason Carelli…

What did I do last night? Not much, my wife on the other hand . . . Big night! Introducing Marko Jason Carelli, his first judo class is tomorrow 😍 my wife is a machine by the way too pic.twitter.com/WK0vAqgqtd — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) October 19, 2018

