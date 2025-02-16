wrestling / News

Santino Marella Makes Surprise Appearance at NXT Vengeance Day

February 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Santino Marella Image Credit: WWE

Santino Marella made his return to WWE, making a surprise appearance at tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day. This was Santino’s first WWE appearance since 2020, when he tried to win the Women’s Royal Rumble as Santina. He was there in his role as the TNA Director of Authority, noting to NXT General Manager Ava that they needed to talk business. TNA and WWE recently announced a partnership and wrestlers have been crossing over in both promotions since last year.

