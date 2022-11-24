– Fightful Select has some early notes from a new interview with former WWE Superstar Santino Marella. Marella noted that while he does some wrestling, his in-ring days are largely behind him. He also added that he’d be open to working as a producer or color commentator for a promotion rather than joining one as a wrestler, since he’s currently more focused on raising his kids instead of wrestling in the ring.

As previously reported, Marella’s daughter, NXT Superstar Arianna Grace, recently suffered an injury and had to undergo surgery. Marella said she is currently still in injury rehab, and they are hopeful she can make a return to the ring in Spring 2023. The situation for Grace is currently a waiting game.

Santino Marella also added that he’s fine with his daughter not using his ring name in WWE so she can follow her own path without drawing comparisons.