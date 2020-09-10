Santino Marella on Why He Loves Vince McMahon, Wants to Still Workin the Business as a Commentator

– Back Sports Page’s Off Topic hosts Randy Zellea and Tommy Smith recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Santino Marella, aka Anthony Carelli. Below are some highlights.

Santino Marella on stepping away from the business: “At the time, it was okay. I was totally at peace with stepping back and being a regular person. When I first started with the WWE, one of the things I didn’t anticipate not liking was kind of being a celebrity. I used to hate it when my friends would introduce me as Santino Marella from WWE, so I was ready to go back to being Anthony from the neighborhood again.”

His thoughts on working with Vince McMahon: “I love Vince. Vince will put down what he’s doing, turn towards you, make eye contact and say ‘Tell me about yourself’. He’s listening and he means it. He would tell us that anytime we wanted to pitch something to knock on his door and come talk to him. Anytime I’ve ever done that it’s always been well received. Vince doesn’t know how much I look up to him. Now that I’m a business owner, I appreciate all that he does even more. He has the final say in everything, and yet he still finds time to workout and spend time with his family. He’s everything you should want to be.”

On wanting a future in the business as a commentator: “I do want to go back into the business but as a commentator. I would have to be Anthony Carelli because I don’t want to do commentary as Santino. I think there are going to be opportunities for me post-COVID with one of the major companies. I always want to go to WWE first because they changed my life and I’m loyal, but if they don’t have an opportunity, I’ll go somewhere else.”

On his women’s Rumble appearance as Santina Marella at the 2020 Royal Rumble: “Talent relations called me and asked if I was available. I said sure because of my past significant Royal Rumble moments. In the beginning, I wasn’t too sure about coming back as Santina, but it was whatever they wanted, so I was going to do it to the best of my ability. Two days before I actually got sick and I decided to tough it out, just to get through the day. But it was a good moment overall.”