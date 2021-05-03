wrestling / News
Santino Marella Posts Picture of his Daughter, Tells Triple H and Stephanie McMahon She’s Ready To Be A Superstar
In a post on Twitter, Santino Marella shared a photo of his daughter Bianca Carelli, who he has been training at the Battle Arts Academy. He tagged Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and said she’s ready to be a superstar.
He wrote: “Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine!”
Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! pic.twitter.com/bh5Mw6GvpN
— Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 2, 2021
