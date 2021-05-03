wrestling / News

Santino Marella Posts Picture of his Daughter, Tells Triple H and Stephanie McMahon She’s Ready To Be A Superstar

May 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Santino Marella Cobra

In a post on Twitter, Santino Marella shared a photo of his daughter Bianca Carelli, who he has been training at the Battle Arts Academy. He tagged Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and said she’s ready to be a superstar.

He wrote: “Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Carelli, Santino Marella, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading