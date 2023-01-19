Santino Marella Predicts Big Things For Arianna Grace, Talks Praise From Other Talent For Her

Santino Marella is proud of how his daughter Arianna Grace is doing in WWE thus far, and predicts big things for her going forward. Marella was a guest on The Dave Auken Show and discussed Grace, who has been part of NXT and is currently out of action due to a knee injury. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Grace’s potential: “Two, three years from now she’s going to be a top dog in the division… [Charlotte Flair] came up to me and goes, ‘I love your daughter, I love what she’s doing, we watch her.'”

On getting praise for Grace’s work from other talent: “When I go to AEW or Impact or WWE, everyone is always just commenting on my daughter and how she’s doing and that they watch her. There’s a lot of focus on her. Everyone’s keeping an eye [on her], because everyone knows what she’s capable of, so it’s good man. It’s all about her now.”