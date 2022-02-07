Santino Marella Reveals His Plans To Pursue Wrestling Commentary Jobs

Santino Marella recently appeared on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, and the former WWE star discussed trying to improve as a wrestling commentator and his plans to pursue commentator jobs in the future. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Santino Marella on trying to improve as a wrestling commentator: “I’m a commentator for a fewer smaller companies, trying to sharpen my craft. I was working seven days a week up until COVID, putting on my own shows, coaching, going to tournaments, running the gym, doing commentary. All of a sudden, everything is based on shows, tournaments were canceled, gyms were closed, live events were canceled. My life got a real pause.”

On his plans to pursue more commentator jobs and his role as a trainer: “I’m gonna get back at it. I’m going down to Orlando in March. I’m gonna knock on some doors and say, ‘Hey, who is looking for a commentator?’ I love coaching and enjoy it a lot. The hard part of coaching is the success rate, it’s a bit tough. You can have a kid come in and he may be as passionate as anybody else, 145 pounds, and it’s like, ‘Ahhh,’ I don’t have the heart…I’m up for trying. I say, ‘if you want to do this and take part in our student shows, you’ll have a great experience. If you want to work the Indies and that’s all you want to do, that’s feasible. If you’re looking at me and telling me you want to make it to the big leagues, there’s a serious work ethic involved and you have to be honest with yourself.’ I’ve had a few guys signed, but out of 100 students, the success rate is tough.”