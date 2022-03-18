Santino Marella Reacts To Daughter Bianca Joining WWE Performance Center Class

Santino Marella is very proud of his daughter Bianca Carelli joining the latest WWE Performance Center class and took to social media to react. As reported earlier, WWE announced the latest class of the PC, which includes Carelli as week as Rok-C, Fallon Henley, and Kayla Inlay.

Marella posted to Twitter to comment on the announcement, writing:

“Proud daddy moment, ‘making it’ is one thing but watching her work for and earn it was the best part, #franchiseplayer”

Carelli responded to her father’s post, writing:

“Awwww thank you dad, I promise to make you proud and remember everything you taught me in life and in the ring and apply it! Love u lots!”