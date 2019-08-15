Santino Marella Recalls Being Called to Main Roster, Winning Intercontinental Title in Debut

– Speaking with Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory, Santino Marella recalled his memorable main roster WWE debut when he won the Intercontinental Championship. Marella got his main roster start on the April 16, 2007 episode of Raw, which was airing from Milan, Italy. The storyline saw Santino being a fan in the audience, who Vince McMahon chose as an opponent to face Umaga for the title. He would upset Umaga to win the championship.

Marella recalled that his title win was only three days after he was called and told he was getting called up, and talked about how he had troubles believing it was happening right up until it actually happened because everythig happened so quickly. Highlights are below:

On getting the call to go to the main roster: “Yeah, it was nuts. I mean, I was in OVW and I was this character Boris. I was this Russian character. And I was driving to a live event and my phone rings, and it’s Mike Bucci. He’s like, ‘Boris, you’re really Italian, right?’ I go ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah’ … So they called them — I couldn’t really speak Italian well. When I used to drive to downtown Toronto, I worked downtown for one year, so I was in morning traffic, an hour and fifteen minutes every morning for one year. And I used to put an audio tape of Italian, tourist Italian [on]. Because I always wanted to speak more Italian. I memorized the tape, I listened to it every day in traffic, and I memorized the whole tape. So I didn’t really learn to speak Italian, but I could say things on the tape. And when they called, they were like, ‘You’re Italian, right? Can you say something in Italian?’ So I just said, ‘Voglio comprare mezzo chilo di formaggio,’ which means ‘I want to buy a half-kilo of cheese.’ Because it was on the tape, you know? It sounded good. But I could hear them looking around at each other going, ‘I don’t know, it sounded pretty good.’ So that was it. I said another phrase and they were sold.”

On winning the Intercontinental Title in his Raw debut: So they flew me to Italy, and then that happened on TV, like the night before. So that happened like two days later. So I’m driving. Next day they fly me out. I got the phone call Friday, flew out Saturday, landed Sunday, and debuted Monday. So it was like a crazy whirlwind of, ‘What just happened here?’ And I didn’t even believe it right up until it happened. Because I’m thinking, I didn’t want to almost believe it and something changes last minute. But yeah, it happened and that was it. Hold on tight, here we go, ten years later.”

