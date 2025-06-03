– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, TNA Director of Authority and former WWE Superstar Santino Marella discussed the infamous Santina Marella angle, where he was paired up with Beth Phoenix. Below are some highlights from Insight:

On the Santina Marella angle: “Santina was funny because it was only like three months, but there was so many memorable moments crammed into three months. It was supposed to be one night, but again, it tickled the funny bone of the right person, and it ended up lasting for three months. But I tell you what, I got a lot of respect for the makeup process that girls go through, it’s like an hour. The fake lashes are hard. It’s no joke, your face is burning from makeup and stuff. Yeah, they go through a lot.”

On the idea for posing as Santina: “Well, the storyline with Beth Phoenix was that I was an insecure boyfriend. She was the alpha in the relationship, and I was desperately trying to show that men are better athletes. So by dressing up as a woman and winning the battle royal and then revealing, Ha, I’m a man, I just won the women’s battle royal, therefore men are better athletes. That was the idea. And then it was just executed so well that it stuck around for a while.”

Santino Marella on working with Beth Phoenix: “We used to do little things that like when she’d flex, and I’d come around and bite her bicep like an apple, and she was the perfect [straight person]. You need the comedy guy and that straight person and stuff. She was excellent at the role, and then she’s an awesome wrestler too. She was a high-level collegiate wrestler. They used to wrestle boys and stuff. And just watching her in the gym, sometimes you’re like, she’s doing more than [me], squatting two plates for like, 20 or something, really legitimately strong, standing shoulder pressed a plate, really impressive lifts and then going out there and having great technical matches.”