Santino Marella Says His Daughter Has Signed With WWE

Santino Marella’s daughter is following in his footsteps, as he’s revealed she has signed with WWE. During an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Marella noted that his daughter Bianca Carelli has signed with the company. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her daughter signing with WWE: “My daughter is starting at the PC in two weeks. She got hired. She’s a beast, man. She’s going to be an absolute top-tier player. She was identified from a young child. You know, she won her school speeches and she was Ms. Teen Ontario, she’s a television personality and she’s tall and she’s strong. In a couple of years, I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania just as a parent going to watch their kid. I don’t want to do anything, I don’t want to sign, I don’t want to talk to anybody. I’m just here to watch my kid and I just cannot wait for that. But now. I’ve got a three-year-old and a six-month-old. And this whole new chapter of growing up in the country with like, chickens, it’s a whole.”

On potentially trying to do something with WWE: “I’m actually going down to Orlando in March. I’m going to knock on some doors and say ‘hey, who’s looking for a commentator because I’m good at it, you know?”

On his experience coaching through his Battle Arts Academy: “I love coaching, I actually enjoy it a lot. The hard part of coaching is only the success rate that’s kind of, a bit, a bit tough, you know? Because you can have a kid come in, he may be as passionate as anybody else, you know, 145 pounds. You know, I don’t have the heart. But I’m upfront. I say, ‘if you want to do this, if you want to take part in our student shows because they’re awesome, four hundred people in the audience friends and family cheering, you’ll have a great experience.

“If you want to work the indies and that’s all you want to do, that’s feasible. But if you’re looking at me telling me you want to make it to the big leagues, you know there’s a serious work ethic involved that you have to be honest with yourself.’ Sometimes, you know, I had a few guys signed, but out of hundreds of students, the success rate is not exceptional.”