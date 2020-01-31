Santino Marella Says He Got Sick Before the Royal Rumble, Worked the Match While Ill

– On the latest After the Bell, Santino Marella discussed his appearance at the Royal Rumble and working through the illness to appear. Santino came out as his female gimmick Santina and she had a comedy spot with Beth Phoenix and Natalya before eliminating herself. Santino talked with Corey Graves about how he worked the show sick and fought through it to make his appearance.

Highlights from the discussion are below:

On getting sick just before the Rumble: “The thing is, I got sick. Like two days before [the Rumble] I started feeling it coming on. And the day before I had like a 15 hour day. I was coaching a judo tournament, and then we came back and we had one of our shows at BattleArts. It’s called the Battle Rumble, a tribute to the Royal Rumble. And went home, four hours sleep. So when I got up to come to Houston, because I flew in the Sunday, I was not feeling well at all. And I just had to gut it out. So seeing all your friends and everything definitely picks up your spirits. And it was just a — it was a rough day.”

On fighting through the sickness to appear: “But when you go through that curtain, you are oblivious to anything that is wrong with you. That audience completely electrifies you and saturates you with all this energy that’s incredible. But yeah, it was a tough day.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s After the Bell with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.