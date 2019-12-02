Santino Marella Says Santina Was Supposed To Be a One-Off, Considers It Some of His Best Acting Work

– Santino Marella spoke with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview and discussed his infamous Santina gimmick. Santino came out as “Santina” at WrestleMania XXV in 2009 in order to win the Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal after several weeks of trying to prove he was eligible in other ways. He continued the gimmick throughout that spring, losing and regaining the Miss WrestleMania title at one point, until Santina was “fired” by new Raw owner Donald Trump in June and the gimmick came to an end.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full video, are below:

On being proud of his Santina run: “Oddly enough, as potentially — I mean, there were a lot of family and friends who were like, ‘Oh my god, what are they doing, there’s no coming back from this once you’ve dressed like a woman.’ But it’s actually some of my best work in terms of acting. And some of the pre-tapes we did, and my reactions and some of the subtleties I did. I really actually was proud of the work we did as Santina.”

On the gimmick only supposed to be a one-time thing: “Santina was supposed to be just a one-off thing, just at WrestleMania. But people were telling me in gorilla that Vince was pissing his pants laughing. And he loved it so much that it ended up lasting for three months.”

On his initial reaction to being told he would be doing Santina: “Well, when I was first told, I was kind of told that it would be a one-off thing. So I was like, ‘Okay, it’s gonna be funny, it’s gonna be a memorable moment. It’s a WrestleMania moment. [laughs] Probably my most significant WrestleMania moment ever, actually. And then the following week, ‘Vince wants the Santina thing again,’ and [the week after] ‘Vince wants the Santina thing again.’ Like, ‘Oh, man.’ But you know what? My philosophy has been, you give me lemons, and I’m gonna make lemonade.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.