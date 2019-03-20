Santino Marella Set to Guest Coach at WWE Performance Center

– Santino Marella is returning to WWE…to coach at the WWE Performance Center. As Pro Wrestling Sheet reports, Marella announced during a stream on the Impact Wrestling Twitch channel that he will be coaching starting tomorrow and running through March 27th.

“I will be coaching at the Performance Center in Orlando from the 21st to the 27th,” Marella, who works on Impact’s “Behind the Lights” stream under his real name of Anthony Carelli.

