– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, former WWE Superstar Santino Marella discussed the growth of his daughter, Arianna Grace (Bianca Carelli), in NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Santino Marella on his daughter’s work in NXT: “It’s amazing. She’s funny, and she’s entertaining, and her work rate is, she’s coming off the injury, her in-ring wrestling is good, man. She’s a very hard worker. It’s reversed. A lot of kids, they get the moves, they want to do all these moves, and then they learn the character stuff later. She learned the character stuff first because she just naturally had that, and now she’s really fine-tuning the wrestling.”

On if she got called up to the main roster tomorrow: “Her level of wrestling now is good enough, she could get called up tomorrow and she’d be fine. I don’t want her to, I’d like for her to simmer for another year, but it’s awesome watching her. What’s even more important to me is that when I go, we were in Orlando this weekend, and everyone that works with her comes up to me and they’re like, she’s just a breath of fresh air in the Performance Center, her attitude is great, she’s a hard worker, everyone loves her, and that’s even more important than how well she’s doing. But yeah, turns out she’s pretty funny. I don’t know where the hell she got that from.”