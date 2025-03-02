wrestling / News
Santino Marella, Sum 41 Bassist Attending Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber
March 1, 2025
PWInsider reports that TNA Director of Authority and former WWE star Santino Marella is in attendance at Elimination Chamber. The website also notes that Sum 41 bassist and backup singer Jason “Cone” McCaslin is also there.
