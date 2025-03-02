wrestling / News

Santino Marella, Sum 41 Bassist Attending Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Santino Marella Impact Hard to Kill TNA Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that TNA Director of Authority and former WWE star Santino Marella is in attendance at Elimination Chamber. The website also notes that Sum 41 bassist and backup singer Jason “Cone” McCaslin is also there.

