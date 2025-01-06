Santino Marella Says He Would Have Loved To Tag With R-Truth

Santino Marella says that he always wanted to team up with R-Truth in the ring. The TNA personality and WWE alumnus made a recent appearance on the No Name Wrestling Podcast and noted that he would have liked to form a tag team with Truth, who has like Marella played a comedic role for much of his run there.

“As Santino, I would’ve loved to have tagged with R-Truth. I think that would have been [good],” Marella (per Wrestling Inc). “I wanted to do, like a detective movie with R-Truth, where we are like cops. We’re both good cops … bumbling around.”

Marella and Truth never teamed up on WWE TV, though they did work together for a trio of house shows back in the spring of 2012, facing off against Epico and Primo Colon.