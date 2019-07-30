Santino Marella To Debut For DDT Pro Wrestling In August

– DDT Pro Wrestling announced that Santino Marella will make his promotional debut at ‘Summer Vacation: Memories Of 2019’ show on August 25th at Korakuen Hall.

Santino recently had a cameo during the Raw Reunion and wrestled at Battle Arts Pro in a “MMA-style” bout against Randy Bynoe. Santino has made sporadic appearances on the Independent scene since retiring from full-time competition in 2014