Santino Marella To Debut For DDT Pro Wrestling In August
July 30, 2019
– DDT Pro Wrestling announced that Santino Marella will make his promotional debut at ‘Summer Vacation: Memories Of 2019’ show on August 25th at Korakuen Hall.
Santino recently had a cameo during the Raw Reunion and wrestled at Battle Arts Pro in a “MMA-style” bout against Randy Bynoe. Santino has made sporadic appearances on the Independent scene since retiring from full-time competition in 2014
8月25日DDT後楽園大会に参戦決定！@milanmiracle サンティーノ・マレラ Santino Marella 選手！#DDTUNIVERSE にてもちろん生中継します🎵
※この大会の試合開始は18時30分の予定です。
※中継開始30分前になりましたらリロードして下さい。
視聴ページはこちら🔻https://t.co/SOoqUHItsq pic.twitter.com/VYHuujNiCJ
— DDT UNIVERSE【VIDEOS】 (@ddtuniverse) July 30, 2019
